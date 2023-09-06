MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, September 6
For Wednesday's MLB slate, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Zack Wheeler's Phillies and Michael Wacha's Padres.
Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every contest on the calendar for September 6.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (11-8) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Colin Selby (2-0) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|MIL: Peralta
|PIT: Selby
|26 (145 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (14 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|5.79
|11.6
|K/9
|10.9
For a full breakdown of the Peralta vs Selby matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates
- MIL Odds to Win: -185
- PIT Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-8) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Gavin Williams (1-5) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|MIN: Ryan
|CLE: Williams
|24 (137 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (65 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|3.46
|10.9
|K/9
|9.4
For a full preview of the Ryan vs Williams matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Tristan Beck (0-0) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Jordan Wicks (2-0) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|SF: Beck
|CHC: Wicks
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|-
|ERA
|1.80
|-
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Giants at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -150
- SF Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (3-11) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|TOR: Ryu
|OAK: Sears
|6 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (146.2 IP)
|2.48
|ERA
|4.54
|7.1
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Athletics
- TOR Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-6) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (2-5) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|COL: Flexen
|ARI: Davies
|24 (78.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (68.1 IP)
|6.89
|ERA
|6.45
|6.5
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will look to Wacha (11-2) when the teams play Wednesday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|SD: Wacha
|27 (164 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.1 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|2.85
|10.2
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Padres
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- SD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Lyon Richardson (0-0) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|CIN: Richardson
|27 (161.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.56
|ERA
|-
|9.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Reds
- SEA Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (10-10) to the hill as they face the Marlins, who will look to JT Chargois (2-0) when the teams play Wednesday.
|LAD: Lynn
|MIA: Chargois
|27 (155 IP)
|Games/IP
|35 (33.1 IP)
|5.81
|ERA
|3.78
|9.9
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Marlins
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-7) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Tyler Glasnow (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|TB: Glasnow
|33 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (93.2 IP)
|4.49
|ERA
|3.17
|11.6
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (5-4) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|DET: Manning
|NYY: Schmidt
|14 (77 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (134.1 IP)
|3.51
|ERA
|4.56
|5.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Butto (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Joan Adon (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|NYM: Butto
|WSH: Adon
|4 (14.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (29 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|5.90
|6.1
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals
- NYM Odds to Win: -130
- WSH Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (5-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|STL: Hudson
|ATL: Strider
|13 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (159.1 IP)
|4.02
|ERA
|3.62
|5.3
|K/9
|13.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- STL Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (2-7) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (4-15) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|CHW: Toussaint
|KC: Lyles
|15 (64.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (150.1 IP)
|4.87
|ERA
|6.11
|8.9
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (10-7) to the bump as they play the Rangers, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (12-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|HOU: Verlander
|TEX: Scherzer
|22 (129.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (144.1 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|3.55
|7.9
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (13-8) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (7-11) when the teams play Wednesday.
|BAL: Gibson
|LAA: Sandoval
|28 (162.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (126.2 IP)
|5.15
|ERA
|4.41
|7.6
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Angels
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- LAA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
