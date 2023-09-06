Dominic Smith vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .255.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 79 of 126 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (26.2%).
- In 5.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 28 of 126 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (34.9%), including four multi-run games (3.2%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.252
|AVG
|.259
|.323
|OBP
|.333
|.319
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|20
|39/18
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto (0-2) makes the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday, Aug. 15 when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
