Carter Kieboom -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .214 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Kieboom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (36.4%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 11 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .125 AVG .269 .176 OBP .296 .125 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings