C.J. Abrams, with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

In 61.7% of his games this year (79 of 128), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this year, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (54 of 128), with two or more runs 12 times (9.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .239 AVG .250 .298 OBP .291 .396 SLG .410 20 XBH 21 8 HR 7 25 RBI 26 48/14 K/BB 53/7 18 SB 20

Mets Pitching Rankings