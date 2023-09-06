Alex Call vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Call (.381 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .195 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks.
- Call has had a hit in 53 of 111 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (13.5%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (6.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 32 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.199
|AVG
|.191
|.294
|OBP
|.310
|.301
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/24
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto (0-2) gets the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
