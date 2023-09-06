On Wednesday, Alex Call (.381 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jose Butto

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .195 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks.

Call has had a hit in 53 of 111 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (13.5%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (6.3%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 32 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .199 AVG .191 .294 OBP .310 .301 SLG .284 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/24 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings