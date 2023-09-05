Michael Chavis vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tuesday, Michael Chavis and the Washington Nationals square off against the New York Mets and Jose Quintana, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 31 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-3.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Chavis has recorded a hit in 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in eight games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.205
|AVG
|.293
|.222
|OBP
|.356
|.295
|SLG
|.415
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/1
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Mets will send Quintana (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.