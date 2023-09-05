The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.334), slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (153) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 73.5% of his games this year (100 of 136), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (30.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (14.0%).

He has scored in 55.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .328 AVG .244 .365 OBP .305 .542 SLG .429 31 XBH 27 12 HR 11 42 RBI 32 60/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings