The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (13.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .251 AVG .262 .294 OBP .329 .382 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 24/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings