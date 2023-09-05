On Tuesday, Carter Kieboom (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .237 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

Kieboom has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this season (30.0%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games so far this season.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 .167 AVG .269 .231 OBP .296 .167 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 3/1 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings