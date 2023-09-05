Alex Call vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Call (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 48 walks while batting .196.
- Call has gotten at least one hit in 48.2% of his games this year (53 of 110), with multiple hits 15 times (13.6%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (6.4%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Call has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (28.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.201
|AVG
|.191
|.289
|OBP
|.310
|.305
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/22
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (1-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
