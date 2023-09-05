On Tuesday, Alex Call (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 48 walks while batting .196.

Call has gotten at least one hit in 48.2% of his games this year (53 of 110), with multiple hits 15 times (13.6%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (6.4%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Call has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (28.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .201 AVG .191 .289 OBP .310 .305 SLG .284 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/22 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings