The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Nationals Park

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those games.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 39 games this season (34.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (33.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .251 AVG .262 .295 OBP .329 .384 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 24/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings