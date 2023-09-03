The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 37 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 21.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 65 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Marlins

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 41 .230 AVG .242 .256 OBP .291 .365 SLG .348 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 7/9 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings