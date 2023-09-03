On Sunday, Carter Kieboom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

  • Kieboom has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .237.
  • In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Kieboom has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 30.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
.167 AVG .269
.231 OBP .296
.167 SLG .654
0 XBH 4
0 HR 3
1 RBI 5
3/1 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.28), 26th in WHIP (1.211), and 45th in K/9 (7.5).
