On Sunday, Carter Kieboom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .237.

In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Kieboom has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 30.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 .167 AVG .269 .231 OBP .296 .167 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 3/1 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings