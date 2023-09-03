Carter Kieboom vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carter Kieboom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .237.
- In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Kieboom has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.269
|.231
|OBP
|.296
|.167
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|3/1
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.28), 26th in WHIP (1.211), and 45th in K/9 (7.5).
