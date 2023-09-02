According to our computer projections, the Tennessee Volunteers will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams come together at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-28) Under (55.5) Tennessee 47, Virginia 7

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Virginia Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 6.9% chance to win.

The Cavaliers put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Cavaliers games hit the over just twice last year.

The over/under for this game is 3.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Virginia games last season (52.3).

Tennessee Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Volunteers won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Tennessee's ATS record as at least 28-point favorites was 3-0 last year.

Volunteers games went over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 9.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Tennessee contests.

Cavaliers vs. Volunteers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 46.1 22.8 55.3 21.7 36.2 26 Virginia 17 24 19 24.5 14 23.3

