The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Virginia Tech's defense ranked 54th with 24.7 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking 16th-worst (19.3 points per game). Old Dominion owned the 105th-ranked offense last season (340.3 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 443 yards allowed per game.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics (2022)

Virginia Tech Old Dominion 314.7 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.3 (109th) 370.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443 (102nd) 111.8 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.3 (125th) 202.9 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.1 (51st) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 9 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Grant Wells produced 2,167 passing yards (197 per game), a 59% completion percentage, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 212 rushing yards on 111 carries with six rushing TDs (averaging 19.3 rushing yards per game).

Last year Keshawn King took 74 carries for 443 yards (40.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Jalen Holston churned out 321 yards on 90 carries (29.2 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

Kaleb Smith reeled in 37 catches for 674 yards (61.3 per game) while being targeted 61 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Nick Gallo produced last season, grabbing 30 passes for 256 yards. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Da'Wain Lofton's stat line last season: 254 receiving yards, 22 catches, two touchdowns, on 42 targets.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders (2022)

Hayden Wolff completed 56.9% of his passes to throw for 2,919 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Blake Watson racked up five rushing touchdowns on 74.8 yards per game last year. Watson was also effective in the passing game, totaling 37 catches and two touchdowns over the course of the year.

Keshawn Wicks rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown last season.

Ali Jennings was targeted 7.2 times per game and collected 959 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Javon Harvey caught 31 passes last season on his way to 573 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.