The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will battle at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20

Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20 Virginia Tech finished with a 2-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Hokies played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Old Dominion was an underdog in 10 games last season and won two (20%) of those contests.

The Monarchs played as an underdog of +450 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hokies an 86.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Old Dominion (+16.5)



Old Dominion (+16.5) Against the spread, Virginia Tech went 4-7-0 last year.

The Hokies were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites last season.

Old Dominion covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.

The Monarchs covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) Virginia Tech played three games with over 47.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.

Virginia Tech played in six games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 8.7 fewer points per game (38.8) a season ago than this game's total of 47.5 points.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 45.7 47.2 Implied Total AVG 28.8 28.6 29 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 52.3 52.1 Implied Total AVG 30.3 28.5 32 ATS Record 5-7-0 1-5-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-1 1-5-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-3 1-5

