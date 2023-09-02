The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) and Houston Cougars (0-0) will clash at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UTSA vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Houston 33, UTSA 32

Houston 33, UTSA 32 UTSA won 90.9% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (10-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, the Roadrunners finished with a record of 9-1 (90%).

Houston won two of the four games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Cougars won one of their three games when they were the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Roadrunners a 55.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+2)



Houston (+2) Against the spread, UTSA went 7-7-0 last year.

The Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6 as 2-point favorites or more last season.

Houston posted a 5-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Cougars had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2-point underdog or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) UTSA played eight games with more than 59.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

UTSA played in nine games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 59.5 points.

UTSA and Houston combined to average 13.4 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 59.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.4 66.9 57.9 Implied Total AVG 37.6 41.1 34.1 ATS Record 7-7-0 3-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-0 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 57.4 60.8 Implied Total AVG 33.8 35 32.3 ATS Record 5-8-0 1-6-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-1 4-2-1 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 4-3 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.