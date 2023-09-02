The Morgan State Bears (0-0) visit the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Richmond was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 25th-best by surrendering just 333.4 yards per game. It ranked 29th on offense (423.9 yards per game). Morgan State was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking fifth-worst with 270.0 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 30th in the FCS (336.3 yards allowed per game).

See how to watch this game on FloSports in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Richmond vs. Morgan State Key Statistics (2022)

Richmond Morgan State 423.9 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.0 (124th) 333.4 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (27th) 141.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (71st) 282.4 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.0 (128th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 6 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Richmond Stats Leaders (2022)

Reece Udinski had a passing stat line last season of 3,612 yards with a 73.3% completion rate (377-for-514), 29 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 277.8 yards per game.

Last year Aaron Dykes took 180 carries for 777 yards (59.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 29 passes for 196 yards (15.1 per game) and put up two TDs.

Savon Smith collected 557 rushing yards on 108 carries and two touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 30 catches for 199 yards and three scores.

Jakob Herres reeled in 77 catches for 972 yards (74.8 per game) while being targeted 88 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Leroy Henley tacked on 832 yards on 73 grabs with 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 87 times, and averaged 64 receiving yards per game.

Jasiah Williams reeled in 81 passes on 86 targets for 595 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.8 receiving yards per game.

Morgan State Stats Leaders (2022)

Carson Baker connected on 52.3% of his passes and threw for 752 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Alfonzo Graham racked up eight rushing touchdowns on 104.2 yards per game last season.

Jabriel Johnson ran for one touchdown on 272 yards a year ago.

Andre Crawley averaged 30.5 yards on two receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Daymond Hamler grabbed two touchdowns and had 239 receiving yards (21.7 ypg) in 2022.

Tyler Wilkins worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 139 receiving yards (12.6 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Richmond or Morgan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.