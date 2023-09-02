The Richmond Spiders are expected to win their game versus the Morgan State Bears at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Richmond vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Richmond (-31.7) 50.0 Richmond 41, Morgan State 9

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 CAA Predictions

Richmond Betting Info (2022)

The Spiders compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Spiders games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bears and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spiders vs. Bears 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 31.3 20.1 41.0 0.0 31.0 38.0 Morgan State 22.7 28.0 27.2 18.4 19.0 36.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.