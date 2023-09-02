The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will look to upset the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Old Dominion went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Monarchs were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Virginia Tech compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hokies were favored by 16.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

