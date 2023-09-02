Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will look to upset the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-16.5)
|47.5
|-700
|+500
|DraftKings
|Virginia Tech (-16)
|48
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-15.5)
|47.5
|-690
|+480
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-769
|+525
|Tipico
|Virginia Tech (-15.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Old Dominion went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
- The Monarchs were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Virginia Tech compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Hokies were favored by 16.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
