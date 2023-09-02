The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Virginia Tech ranked 16th-worst in scoring offense last season (19.3 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 54th with 24.7 points allowed per contest. Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked 16th-worst in the FBS (443 yards allowed per game) last season, Old Dominion put up better results offensively, ranking 105th in the FBS by averaging 340.3 yards per game.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Old Dominion Virginia Tech 340.3 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (124th) 443 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (12th) 92.3 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.8 (112th) 248.1 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.9 (103rd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (128th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders (2022)

Hayden Wolff completed 56.9% of his passes to throw for 2,919 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Blake Watson accumulated 897 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Keshawn Wicks ran for one touchdown on 125 yards a year ago.

Ali Jennings averaged 79.9 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Javon Harvey averaged 47.8 receiving yards on 4.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Grant Wells' previous season stat line: 2,167 passing yards (197 per game), 196-for-332 (59%), nine touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 212 yards on 111 carries with six rushing TDs.

Last season, Keshawn King ran for 443 yards on 74 attempts (40.3 yards per game) and scored three times.

Jalen Holston collected 321 rushing yards on 90 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Kaleb Smith amassed 37 receptions for 674 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 61 times, and averaged 61.3 yards per game.

Nick Gallo amassed 256 yards on 30 grabs. He was targeted 49 times, and averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Da'Wain Lofton grabbed 22 passes on 42 targets for 254 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 23.1 receiving yards per game.

