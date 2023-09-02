There are two matchups on today's NWSL schedule, including Gotham FC playing North Carolina Courage.

Information on live coverage of today's NWSL play is available for you.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

NWSL Streaming Live Today

Watch North Carolina Courage vs Gotham FC

Gotham FC (4-2-2) travels to face North Carolina Courage (5-3-5) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Racing Louisville FC vs Portland Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC (4-4-1) journeys to face Racing Louisville FC (0-3-1) at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!