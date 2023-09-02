On Saturday, September 2 at 4:05 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (68-67) visit the Washington Nationals (62-74) at Nationals Park. JT Chargois will get the nod for the Marlins, while Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Nationals.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.34 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-8, 4.82 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 61 times and won 37, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have a record of 37-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 52 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

