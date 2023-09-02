The Washington Nationals will send a hot-hitting C.J. Abrams to the plate against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads play on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are second-worst in MLB play with 124 home runs.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Nationals have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Washington ranks 20th in runs scored with 586 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in the majors.

Washington's pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington's 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.446).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals are sending Trevor Williams (6-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Williams is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Williams will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 innings per outing).

In four of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Joan Adon - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller

