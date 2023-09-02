Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-115). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 43.8%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 52-65, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 63 of its 134 games with a total.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 33-36 29-28 33-45 39-47 23-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.