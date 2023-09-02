The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Liberty Flames (0-0). The game has a 50-point over/under.

Liberty averaged 27.5 points per game offensively last year (71st in the FBS), and it allowed 24.6 points per game (53rd) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, Bowling Green ranked 108th in the FBS with 334.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 103rd in total defense (419.6 yards allowed per contest).

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -9.5 -110 -110 50 -110 -110 -350 +275

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Liberty went 6-7-0 last season.

The Flames did not cover the spread last season (0-6 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Last year, six of Liberty's 13 games went over the point total.

Liberty won five of the eight games it was the moneyline favorite last season (62.5%).

The Falcons have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +275 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Demario Douglas had 78 catches for 993 yards (76.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Dae Dae Hunter scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 850 yards (65.4 per game).

Also, Hunter had 17 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Johnathan Bennett passed for 1,534 yards (118.0 per game), completing 58.3% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

In addition, Bennett rushed for 181 yards and two TDs.

In 13 games, Shedro Louis ran for 529 yards (40.7 per game) and eight TDs.

On defense last year, Durrell Johnson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 43 tackles, 18.0 TFL, nine sacks, and three passes defended in 13 games.

On defense in 2022, Ahmad Walker had 42 tackles, 8.0 TFL, four sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

Kendy Charles had 5.5 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL and 42 tackles in 13 games a season ago.

Mike Smith Jr. recorded 0.5 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

