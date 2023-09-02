Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game – Saturday, September 2
The Liberty Flames (0-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) in college football action at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Liberty vs. Bowling Green?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Liberty 31, Bowling Green 21
- Liberty put together a 5-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 62.5% of those games).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year, the Flames finished with a record of 3-3 (50%).
- Bowling Green was an underdog in nine games last season and won four (44.4%) of those contests.
- The Falcons had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Liberty (-8.5)
- Liberty's record against the spread last season was 6-7-0.
- The Flames had no wins ATS (0-6) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- Bowling Green's record against the spread last year was 4-8-1.
- The Falcons had two wins ATS (2-1-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50)
- Liberty played seven games with more than 50 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Liberty played in eight games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 50 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined one more point per game (51) a season ago than this matchup's total of 50 points.
Splits Tables
Liberty
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.2
|52.3
|52.1
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|34.7
|31.7
|ATS Record
|6-7-0
|2-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-7-0
|1-5-0
|5-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-3
|2-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-0
|1-2
Bowling Green
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.7
|51.6
|51.9
|Implied Total AVG
|31.2
|29.1
|33.7
|ATS Record
|4-8-1
|2-5-0
|2-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|2-5-0
|5-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-5
|2-2
|2-3
