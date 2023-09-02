The Liberty Flames (0-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) in college football action at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Liberty vs. Bowling Green? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Liberty vs. Bowling Green?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Liberty 31, Bowling Green 21
  • Liberty put together a 5-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 62.5% of those games).
  • When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year, the Flames finished with a record of 3-3 (50%).
  • Bowling Green was an underdog in nine games last season and won four (44.4%) of those contests.
  • The Falcons had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers last season.
  • The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Liberty (-8.5)
  • Liberty's record against the spread last season was 6-7-0.
  • The Flames had no wins ATS (0-6) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater last year.
  • Bowling Green's record against the spread last year was 4-8-1.
  • The Falcons had two wins ATS (2-1-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Liberty vs. Bowling Green matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (50)
  • Liberty played seven games with more than 50 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
  • Liberty played in eight games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 50 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined one more point per game (51) a season ago than this matchup's total of 50 points.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.2 52.3 52.1
Implied Total AVG 33.1 34.7 31.7
ATS Record 6-7-0 2-4-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-7-0 1-5-0 5-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 2-2 3-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.7 51.6 51.9
Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.1 33.7
ATS Record 4-8-1 2-5-0 2-3-1
Over/Under Record 7-6-0 2-5-0 5-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 4-5 2-2 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.