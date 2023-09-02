The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 70 of 113 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (33.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .251 AVG .262 .295 OBP .329 .384 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 24/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

