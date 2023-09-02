When the Hampton Pirates match up with the Grambling Tigers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Pirates will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Hampton vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Hampton (-3.5) 50.9 Hampton 27, Grambling 24

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of five of Pirates games last season hit the over.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Pirates vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 20.0 27.1 24.2 28.0 15.0 26.0 Grambling 22.6 33.0 29.0 12.0 16.8 47.6

