Dominic Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- .105 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 39 walks while hitting .252.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 77 of 124 games this season (62.1%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this season (26 of 124), with two or more RBI nine times (7.3%).
- In 33.9% of his games this year (42 of 124), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.4%) he has scored more than once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.245
|AVG
|.259
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.291
|SLG
|.371
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|38/17
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Chargois (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without surrendering a hit.
