The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is batting .257 with a double and three home runs.

Kieboom will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Kieboom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 .222 AVG .269 .222 OBP .296 .222 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 3/0 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

