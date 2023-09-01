How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Eury Perez and Jake Irvin will start for their respective teams when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals face off on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 121 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 377 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 581 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.447 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Irvin (3-5) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Irvin has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kodai Senga
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.