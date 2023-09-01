On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.

In 70 of 112 games this year (62.5%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 112), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year (37 of 112), with two or more runs four times (3.6%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 59 .256 AVG .262 .297 OBP .329 .392 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 22/8 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

