Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .284 with 33 walks and 61 runs scored.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 70.9% of his games this year (90 of 127), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Meneses has driven home a run in 44 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

In 51 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .298 AVG .270 .341 OBP .321 .443 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 45/15 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings