Joey Meneses vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .284 with 33 walks and 61 runs scored.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 70.9% of his games this year (90 of 127), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Meneses has driven home a run in 44 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- In 51 of 127 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.298
|AVG
|.270
|.341
|OBP
|.321
|.443
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|39
|45/15
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.68, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .199 against him.
