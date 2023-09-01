C.J. Abrams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .249 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 78 of 125 games this season (62.4%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (24.0%).
- In 11.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 33 games this season (26.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.248
|AVG
|.250
|.305
|OBP
|.291
|.399
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|18
|SB
|20
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .199 to opposing hitters.
