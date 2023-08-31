The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) and Florida Gators (0-0) will clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Utah vs. Florida?

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah 35, Florida 23

Utah 35, Florida 23 Utah finished with a 7-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).

The Utes won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year.

Last season, Florida was the underdog six times and won two of those games.

The Gators did not win as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline last season in four games with those odds or longer.

The Utes have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (-4.5)



Utah (-4.5) Utah's record against the spread last year was 8-6-0.

The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 as 4.5-point favorites or more last year.

Florida had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Gators went 3-1 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Utah played 11 games with over 44.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Utah played in nine games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 23.6 more points per game (68.1) a season ago than this game's total of 44.5 points.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 57.5 58.1 Implied Total AVG 35.6 37.7 33.6 ATS Record 8-6-0 5-2-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 56.7 56.8 Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.4 34 ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

