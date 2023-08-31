Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .279/.329/.466 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI.

He has a .285/.332/.417 slash line so far this year.

Meneses heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (7-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 26th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 25 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 6.0 5 3 3 6 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 5.0 4 0 0 1 2 at Reds Aug. 8 6.0 6 2 2 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 173 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .349/.391/.446 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .239/.326/.511 slash line on the season.

Soler heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

