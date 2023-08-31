Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on August 31, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .279/.329/.466 slash line so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI.
- He has a .285/.332/.417 slash line so far this year.
- Meneses heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (7-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 26th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 173 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .349/.391/.446 so far this year.
- Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .239/.326/.511 slash line on the season.
- Soler heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
