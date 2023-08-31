Thursday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (62-72) versus the Miami Marlins (66-67) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 31.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (7-5, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-0, 5.25 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 119 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (44.5%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won 36 of 77 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (580 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule