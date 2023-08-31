The Washington Mystics (17-18) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Las Vegas Aces (30-6) on Thursday, August 31 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mystics enter this contest on the heels of an 83-72 win over the Lynx on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 3.9 0.7 0.9

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes paces the Mystics in scoring (15.5 points per game) and assists (3.8), and produces 4.9 rebounds. She also averages 2.2 steals (first in the WNBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud leads the Mystics in assists (5.9 per game), and puts up 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. She also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tianna Hawkins tops the Mystics in rebounding (5 per game), and posts 8.7 points and 1.5 assists. She also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Mystics receive 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Elena Delle Donne.

Ariel Atkins is posting 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 42.2% of her shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 168.5

