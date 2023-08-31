Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (146) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 97 of 133 games this season (72.9%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (14.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 47 games this year (35.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this season (54.1%), including 13 multi-run games (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.317
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.305
|.506
|SLG
|.429
|28
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.