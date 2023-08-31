Keibert Ruiz and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .262 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 70 of 111 games this season (63.1%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (27.0%).

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (39 of 111), with more than one RBI 13 times (11.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 of 111 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .262 AVG .262 .303 OBP .329 .400 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 22/8 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings