Ildemaro Vargas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 36 of 64 games this year (56.3%) Vargas has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 games this year (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|41
|.222
|AVG
|.242
|.250
|OBP
|.291
|.361
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|7/9
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.172 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.