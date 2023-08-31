C.J. Abrams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (24.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 124), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 53 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.251
|AVG
|.250
|.311
|OBP
|.291
|.405
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|18
|SB
|20
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (7-5) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
