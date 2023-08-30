George Springer and C.J. Abrams will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals play at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, at 3:07 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 121 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (9-11) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Corbin has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana

