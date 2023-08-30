On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .284 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 89 of 125 games this season (71.2%), with multiple hits on 39 occasions (31.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.2% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven in a run in 44 games this season (35.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .302 AVG .266 .342 OBP .319 .448 SLG .385 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 45/15 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings