The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has an RBI in 14 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 games this season (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 40 .222 AVG .248 .250 OBP .297 .361 SLG .357 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings