Dominic Smith vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 77 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (21.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (7.4%).
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (34.4%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.254
|AVG
|.259
|.319
|OBP
|.333
|.300
|SLG
|.371
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|37/15
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
