The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .273 with a double and three home runs.

In four of six games this season (66.7%), Kieboom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games in 2023, and 13% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this year (50.0%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 - AVG .273 - OBP .304 - SLG .727 - XBH 4 - HR 3 - RBI 5 - K/BB 5/0 - SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings