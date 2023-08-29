The Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) and Washington Nationals (61-71) clash on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (9-9, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-10, 4.38 ERA).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-10, 4.38 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (6-10) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 25 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.

Gore enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Gore is trying to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.55 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 26 starts this season.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).

