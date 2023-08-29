Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) and the Washington Nationals (61-71) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:07 PM on August 29.

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (9-9) for the Blue Jays and MacKenzie Gore (6-10) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 19 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (575 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule